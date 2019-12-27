December 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Swedish mother issues plea to thief who stole her deceased son’s ashes from car at Governor’s Beach

By Jean Christou084
The box that was stolen with the Swedish young man's ashes inside

A Swedish mother on Friday issued a desperate plea for help after her family’s car was robbed in Limassol and a bag taken that contained the ashes of her deceased son.

Kinga Bebnarz contacted the Cyprus Mail late Friday with a plea for help.

Her son Dennis died this summer aged 19 and the family was planning a ceremony to spread his ashes in the sea off Governor’s Beach in Limassol before they left Cyprus on Sunday. They arrived a week ago.

The distraught mother said their car was broken into around 5pm on Friday at the beach.  “When we left the restaurant, we saw that our car has been the robbed,” she said.

“Somebody damaged the window and took the backpacks and other bags. Inside of the black backpack there was a wooden box with my son’s ashes. My son died this summer. We wanted to spread his ashes here into the sea. We need to get the box back. Please, help us. The thief doesn’t need to return all of the stuff, only the wooden box.”

She said the box has her son’s name inscribed on it with the name Dennis and the two dates 2000-2019.

The family reported the robbery to police Friday evening. They were advised to put the word out on social media and to contact the press, she said.

The family is offering a reward of €200 for the return of the ashes.

Please contact Kinga with any information on Tel: 0046767642236

“I need to get my son’s ashes back. I want everybody around Limassol to hear about what happened and maybe the thief will return it? Maybe he has got human feelings.”


