December 27, 2019

Two men wanted for attempted robbery

By Gina Agapiou00

Police are looking for two men in connection with a burglary attempt early on Friday in Limassol.

According to police, the men are suspected of trying to break into a house in Yermasogia in the early morning hours.

Anybody with any information to help locate the two men, should contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, their nearest police station or the citizen’s line at 1460.

 


