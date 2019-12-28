A minute with Kyriacos Frangoulis Stonus lead vocalist

Where do you live and with whom?

London with my flatmate.

Best childhood memory?

Playing football with friends in the field next to my house.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I visit frequently Burger restaurants in London, my favourite dish is koupepia! I don’t like beans.

What did you have for breakfast?

Toast with a cup of coffee.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am actually both, I love visiting parks and nature sights during the day and going to a rock bar for a beer with good friends. Wish I had time for both!

Best book ever read?

I don’t really read books, my pharmaceutical studies’ stuff is enough for me

Favourite film of all time?

Prestige or Fight club; amazing plot

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

I love the Greek Islands and central Europe, especially Amsterdam – a beautiful city. My dream trip is to visit South America.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

The Greek band called 1000 mods, specifically their song Low from their album Vultures.

What is always in your fridge?

Beer haha (sometimes in the freezer tbh)

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I prefer somewhere in the middle, close to the urban lifestyle but not that stressful. I live in central London so you can probably guess why.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would love to go out with Eddie Vedder, I love that guy and my favourite band is Pearl Jam.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Visit my family and girlfriend definitely (by family I include band mates).

What is your greatest fear?

Eradication of rock and metal music.

Tell me a joke…

Why don’t scientists believe in atoms? Cause they make up everything.



