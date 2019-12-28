Cyprus and Libyan House Speakers say Turkey’s move escalates tensions (Update 1)

THE House presidents of Cyprus and Libya on Saturday said Turkey’s moves further escalated tensions and contribute to the destabilisation of the wider Mediterranean area.

Demetris Syllouris received his Libyan counterpart Agila Salah Essa in his office on Saturday morning. The Libyan official arrived on the island on Friday, reportedly accompanied by a number of MPs.

According to Libyan media, Salah’s media adviser Fathi Al-Marimi, said the Libyan House Speaker was to “discuss with the Cypriot side the repercussions of the maritime deal signed between Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) earlier this month.” The GNA, based in the capital Tripoli, has been fighting since April to push back an offensive by the eastern-based Libyan National Army forces led by Khalifa Haftar who is supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan.

Last month, Ankara signed two separate accords with the GNA, led by Fayez al-Serraj, one on security and military cooperation and another on maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean.

The accord was reached with Serraj, head of the Tripoli-based government. Turkey has promised to step up military and other assistance to Serraj. Libya’s eastern-based parliament, which is aligned with Haftar, has rejected the accords.

Following the meeting in Nicosia on Saturday, Syllouris and Salah said in a joint statement that the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Turkey and the Presidential Council of the Libyan National Agreement was “a blatant violation of international law and lacked legal basis, as it ignores the provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and has not been ratified by the House of Representatives of Libya.”

They also said they oppose moves by the Turkish government, “which contribute to escalating tensions and destabilising the wider Mediterranean region.” They also reaffirmed the legitimacy of the elected House of Representatives.

Their statement said that during their meeting on Saturday they discussed issues of mutual and wider interest and emphasised the traditional good relations between Cyprus and Libya, as well as the traditional friendship between the two peoples.

“We reaffirmed the commitment of the two parliaments to the principles of international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. We put as a priority establishing peace and stability in the Mediterranean region,” they said.

They also expressed their support for the UN Special Representative in Libya for his efforts to achieve peace and reconciliation, in accordance with his mandate.

The two House presidents also underlined the need to fight terrorism in order to ensure security and stability in Libya. “We consider the Turkish government’s intention to send troops to Libya unacceptable,” they said, adding that this was an interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Earlier in the week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country would be sending troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month.

The Turkish parliament is set to meet on January 2 to approve the motion – the same day Cyprus, Egypt and Israeli are to sign the EastMed pipeline deal with Greece in Athens.

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, who is due to meet the Libyan House speaker later Saturday, on Friday discussed with several chief diplomats the situation in Libya, following the security and maritime accord between Tripoli and Ankara.

Over the past two days, Christodoulides spoke on the phone with at least five counterparts whose states either have skin in the game in the eastern Mediterranean or are concerned over the recent pact struck between Turkey and Libya.

Christodoulides held telephone conversations with: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov; Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry; United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi; and Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Cyprus’ top diplomat is said to have underlined to his counterparts the need to create conditions de-escalating the Libyan crisis after the stakes were raised even higher with Ankara’s recent pledge to militarily back the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

Moscow has voiced concerns over a possible Turkish military deployment to Libya in support of the GNA.

Turkish and Russian officials held talks in Moscow this week to seek a compromise on the issues of both Libya and Syria, where Russia backs President Bashar al-Assad.

In the Mediterranean, Turkey is at loggerheads with Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel over rights to resources off the coast of the divided island of Cyprus. Athens says Ankara’s maritime deal with Tripoli violates international law.



