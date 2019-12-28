December 28, 2019

Epiphany service to take place in Famagusta

By Evie Andreou00
Ayios Georgios Exorinos

A liturgy is to take place on Epiphany day on January 6 in occupied Famagusta organised by the town’s bishopric for the fifth consecutive year.

The liturgy will be carried out between 7.30m and 10.30am at the church of Ayios Georgios Exorinos in the old town of Famagusta while the blessing of the waters will take place at Glossa beach at 11.30am.

The Famagusta Bishopric is organising free bus transfers to the church from Limassol, Paralimni and Nicosia.

Buses will depart that day from Ayios Georgios Havouzas in Limassol at 6.30am. From Nicosia buses will depart from the Handicraft Centre at 7am and from Paralimni, from the Ayios Georgios Square at the same time.

Those interested must reserve their place by Sunday, January 5 until 6pm.

They must call Chryso Hadjidemetriou at 99 587110.


