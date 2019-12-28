January events in Paphos

As the New Year starts, Paphos has a full calendar of events planned for January. Starting off the year on a musical note is the Ioannis Vafeas Trio who have invited renowned Greek saxophonist Vasilis Xenopoulos for a special performance on January 3. Mare Mare Restaurant will host the musicians from 8.30pm onwards and entrance to the event is free.
A couple of days later, on January 5, Victoria Mavromoustaki and Eleni Mavromoustaki will celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a violin and piano recital at Technopolis 20. The pieces they will perform are works written especially for the violin and piano. For more details contact the venue at 7000-2420.
For a brief break from the live music scene, K-Cineplex in Paphos will bring a screening of the Wozzeck opera, an expressionistic masterpiece by Alban Berg. The screening, starting at 7.55pm will be a live broadcast from the Metropolitan Opera. Though it’s not only K-Cineplex that will screen the opera on January 11. Rialto Theatre in Limassol will also show it at the same time.
The following week, on January 16, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will return with its New Year concert in Viennese style. Taking place at Markeidion Theatre, conductor Jens Georg Bachmann will present the Viennese festive tradition along with two works by Cypriot composers. For online tickets go to www.cyso.org.cy.
The classical music will continue during the week as a father-daughter duo take the stage of Technopolis 20. “It is truly special when a legendary musician over 90 years old gives a concert with his young daughter,” say the organisers.
Peter-Lukas Graf, world-famous as the doyen of flautists, plays a charming programme with the successful pianist Aglaia Graf, for one only performance in Cyprus. It begins with Mozart and leads through romantic compositions by Schumann, Grieg and Rachmaninov to French and American pieces by Chaminade and Scott Joplin.
“After the concert, please join us for your drink in the bar and you will have the opportunity to meet the artists and finish your night with some small presentations by the artists, including a flute solo, as a goodnight to the audience,” they add. Entrance is €15 including a drink and you can reserve a table by calling 7000-2420.
Live Music in Paphos
Live performances and opera screenings. January 2020. Multiple locations in Paphos