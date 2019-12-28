Kane earns Spurs draw at Norwich, West Ham sack Pellegrini

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane struck a late penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw away to bottom side Norwich City in an entertaining Premier League clash on Saturday.

Kane was brought down in the area and stepped up to secure a point after Serge Aurier’s own goal gave Norwich the lead for the second time.

A first-half strike by Norwich’s Mario Vrancic had earlier been cancelled out by Christian Eriksen’s free kick.

The result leaves Spurs in fifth place with 30 points from 20 games, while Norwich stay at the foot of the table with 13.

The home side went ahead with a low strike by Vrancic from the edge of the area in the 18th minute after Spurs defender Juan Foyth was dispossessed by Emiliano Buendia.

They thought they had scored again after 33 minutes when Teemu Pukki ran onto a ball over the top by Vrancic to slot home but a VAR review showed he was marginally offside.

Spurs made the most of their let off with a goal 10 minutes into the second half from Eriksen who planted a free kick into the top corner after Jamal Lewis had handled outside the area.

Norwich then had some luck themselves when Aurier diverted the ball past his keeper Paulo Gazzaniga after team mate Toby Alderweireld hit it against him while trying to stop Pukki.

It was left to England forward Kane, in his 200th Premier League match, to salvage a draw for Jose Mourinho’s side when he was brought down by Christoph Zimmerman and fired the spot kick home after 83 minutes.

Elsewhere on Saturday night, Manuel Pellegrini’s 18-month reign as West Ham United manager ended abruptly as the Chilean was sacked shortly after his side’s 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City in the Premier League.

The defeat left West Ham fourth from bottom, just one point above the relegation zone after a dreadful run of form.

Former Manchester City title-winning manager Pellegrini, who steered the team into the top four earlier in the season, had already given his post-match news conference at the London Stadium and had not hinted at what was about to follow around 15 minutes later.

West Ham broke the news in a statement on its website.

“It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision,” joint-chairman David Sullivan said.

“Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his calibre. However, it has become clear that that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.

“We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that.”

West Ham spent around 80 million pounds in the summer transfer window on the likes of striker Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals.

Manchester United wrapped up a mammoth day of football when they moved up to fifth place after goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford gave them a 2-0 win at Burnley which leaves them just a point outside the Champions League places.

Martial struck a minute before the break with a simple finish after Andreas Pereira had robbed Burnley defender Charlie Taylor and slipped the ball across to the French forward.

United dominated possession in the first half with Burnley struggling to create any sort of openings and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would have been disappointed to only have a single goal advantage.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley were more positive after the break and David de Gea had to pull of a fine save in the 68th minute to keep out a low drive from Phil Bardsley.

But after a spell of late pressure from Burnley, United secured the win in stoppage time with Dan James breaking and finding Marcus Rashford, who rounded Nick Pope and slotted home.



