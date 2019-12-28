December 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Over €8,000 stolen from Paphos betting shop

By Staff Reporter00

Paphos police are investigating a burglary at a betting shop in the town that netted thieves more than €8,000.

Police said the break-in occurred between 10.30pm and 11.50pm Friday night.

The owner reported it to police at around 12.30am. The money was taken from a safe.


Staff Reporter

