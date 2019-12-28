December 28, 2019

Plenty of music performances in store

By Eleni Philippou00

Fans of Greek music are in a for a series of treats although there is music of other genres taking place as well. December was full of live music performances and it seems that the first week of January will follow in its footsteps.

One musical night, with hints of theatre too, held its first performance at the end of December and two more scheduled for January. Le Monde de Vanessa is a unique show that takes the audience back in time. Back when performers mixed with acrobats and jogglers and feathers were flying around. Oozing a 50s charm with songs from musicals, Vanessa Megalemou will present a show of another era. Those who want to experience it fully are more than welcome to dress up in the 50s style.

On January 3 and 4, Antonakis Music Hall will host the show.

A couple of days later, an 80s and 90s party will take over Limassol’s Vinylio Wine Etc with special performances by Greek singers Mando and Elena Solea. Larnaca won’t be in the same mood on January 5 as Savino Live welcomes Greek heavy rock band, Planet of Zeus. Known for their explosive sounds, a loud performance is expected. Opening the evening is a performance by Cypriot band Private Garden.

 

Le Monde De Vanessa 

Show with songs from musicals of the 50s. Acrobats, performers and live music. December 27, 28. January 3,4. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 8.30pm-12pm. €10

80s-90s New Year Party

80s-90s party with special performances by Greek singers Mando and Elena Solea. December 5. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. 9.30pm

Planet of Zeus

Live performance Greek heavy rock band. January 5. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10.30pm. €18 at the door


