Police seeking rental car in connection with theft of teen’s ashes

Police are looking for a rental car believed to be linked to the theft on Friday of a box containing the ashes of a 19-year-old teen his family had brought to Cyprus from Sweden to scatter at sea.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, police are focusing their search for the thieves on a small rental car seen in the area where the theft was reported in Limassol.

The boy’s mother, Kinga Bednarz, a Polish woman living in Sweden, contacted the Cyprus Mail late Friday with a plea for help.

The box with her son Dennis’ ashes was in a bag in the family’s car which had been broken into at around 5pm on Friday.

Dennis died this summer aged 19 and the family was planning a ceremony to spread his ashes in the sea off Governor’s Beach in Limassol before they left Cyprus on Sunday. They arrived a week ago.

The distraught mother said their car was broken into at the beach. “When we left the restaurant, we saw that our car has been the robbed,” she said.

She added that someone damaged the window and took the backpacks and other bags. Inside of the black backpack there was the wooden box with her son’s ashes.

“My son died this summer. We wanted to spread his ashes here into the sea. We need to get the box back. Please, help us. The thief doesn’t need to return all of the stuff, only the wooden box,” the woman said.

The family reported the robbery to police Friday evening. They were advised to put the word out on social media and to contact the press, she said.

Police are now looking for a small rental car of dark colour which was seen moving suspiciously in the area.

The family is offering a reward of €200 for the return of the ashes.

Please contact Kinga with any information on Tel: 0046767642236

Anyone who can help may contact Limassol police at 25-805700 or the Citizens’ Line 1460 or their nearest police station.



