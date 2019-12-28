December 28, 2019

Speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives in Cyprus

The Speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, arrived on Friday in Cyprus, according to Libyan media.

Saleh was received Saturday by House President Demetris Syllouris

According to the press reports in Libyan media, who cite Saleh’s media adviser Fathi Al-Marimi, the Libyan House Speaker “will discuss with the Cypriot side the repercussions of the maritime deal signed between Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) earlier this month”.

A number of Libyan MPs are accompanying Saleh in this official visit, Al-Marimi added.


