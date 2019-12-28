December 28, 2019

The Royal Ballet presents Coppelia

Nicosia may have just seen a fantastic rendition of Coppelia by the Lefkosia Youth Ballet in a collaboration with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, but they are not the only ones bringing dolls to life. The Royal Ballet is putting on their version of this classic tale at the Royal Opera House and Rialto Theatre is screening it on January 3.

Charming and funny, Coppélia tells a story of love, mischief and mechanical dolls. A classic of The Royal Ballet’s repertory, the ballet is choreographed by the founder of The Royal Ballet, Dame Ninette de Valois. Her choreography is technically complex and requires impeccable comic timing from the dancers.

Cinema audiences will be treated to a superb cast featuring Principal Marianela Nuñez as the feisty Swanilda, Principal Vadim Muntagirov as her beloved Franz and Principal Character Artist Gary Avis as the magician Dr Coppélius.

Dr Coppélius appears to have a beautiful daughter – Coppélia. Franz becomes infatuated with her from seeing her sitting on the doctor’s balcony. Franz’s fiancée Swanilda is very upset. She and her friends break into the house and discover that Coppélia is one of several life-sized mechanical dolls made by the doctor.

Dr Coppélius kidnaps Franz; he plans to make him into human sacrifice and thus enable Coppélia to come to life. However, Swanilda manages to rescue Franz by making the mechanical dolls dance; she thus distracts Coppélius so that she and Franz can run away. Fortunately, Dr Coppélius is not as villainous as he seems, and in the final act, he makes peace with Swanilda and Franz, who are now free to celebrate their wedding.

 

Coppelia

Broadcast from the Royal Opera House. January 3. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. €15


