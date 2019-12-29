December 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Animal Party seeks answers after dead sow and piglets dumped in public space

By Staff Reporter00

The animal party has released a photo of a dead sow and several piglets on the street near a wheelie bin in Ayios Sozomenos in the Nicosia district, and are calling for the culprits to be found.

“A picture paints a thousand words and as this clearly shows us, our behaviour and our treatment of animals is as if they were disposable objects, as if they were furniture or consumables with expiration date,” the party said in a statement.

It added that apart from the issue of public health, there was also the question of how the animals were killed as there is a legal procedure in place both for this and for disposal of animal remains.

“Who uses the system and who doesn’t follow procedures?” it asks. “We have repeatedly warned about the behaviour of those who want to get rid of dead animals. They choose the easy and unacceptable route.”

The party said the issue would not rest there and it would seek explanations and an investigation both from the local authorities in the area and the government vet services.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Troodos roads open only to 4x4s

Staff Reporter

Pompeo to visit Cyprus in first week of January – report

Jean Christou

Cypriot sides must focus on the common good

Christos Panayiotides

Police seeking rental car in connection with theft of teen’s ashes

Evie Andreou

Epiphany service to take place in Famagusta

Evie Andreou

Libyan Speaker, on Cyprus visit, warns of ‘complete destabilisation’ in the region (Update 2)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign