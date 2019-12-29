BBQ drugs suspect remanded for a further eight days

A 30-year-old man was remanded for a further eight days on Sunday in connection with 645 kilos of ecstasy found in barbecue kits shipped from Limassol and seized by Australian authorities earlier in the month.

The 30-year-old, who appears as the owner of the company that took over the export of the drug-filled barbecue kits is suspected of conspiracy to commit a felony, and importation, possession and trafficking of drugs.

The Limassol court heard that he has admitted to exporting the kits to Australia, but denies any involvement with the drugs and did not know they were in the shipment.

Investigators told the court three more Greek Cypriots are wanted in connection with the case while 33 statements were still to be taken from people in the suspect’s environment.

They are also waiting for his telecommunications data and bank-account details.

Police also told the court that a 57-year-old man currently being held at central prisons in connection with a separate drugs-related case was not cooperating with the investigation. He is also due before the court.

He is currently held in connection with a haul of some 100 kilos of cannabis found in Ypsonas, Limassol, back in March.

In early December, Australian authorities announced the arrest of two men — a 30-year-old man from Queensland and a 33-year-old Canadian national — for allegedly smuggling the drugs into the country.

The arrests followed a six-month investigation spanning three countries. The case involves British nationals living in the UK, Cypriots and Australians.

On searching the container from Cyprus, Australian police found 200 aluminium barbecues, many with false base plates concealing multiple packages of the drug.

The case began in July when Cyprus’ drug squad tipped off their Australian counterparts about a potential large shipment of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, in a container shipping from Limassol and bound for Sydney.

Officers swapped the MDMA for an inert substance and delivered the barbecues to a warehouse in Sydney, where it sat for more than three months.

Starting in late October, the barbecues were gradually shipped to another warehouse, also in Sydney, where the Australian suspect began to prepare the drugs for distribution.

The Canadian suspect had arrived in Sydney to visit the warehouse and was arrested in Brisbane. He is believed to have acted as a liaison for the criminal group responsible for importing the MDMA.



