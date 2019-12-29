December 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Family whose son’s ashes were stolen, return to Sweden

By Staff Reporter00
The box containing the ashes of the 19-year-old

The family of a deceased teenager whose ashes were stolen from their rental car on Friday at Governor’s Beach left Cyprus on Sunday to return to Sweden as planned but without the ashes being returned.

Police were looking for another rental car believed to be linked to the theft after they reviewed CCTV footage from the area.

The Polish family, who live in Sweden, had brought their son’s ashes to Cyprus to scatter them in the sea. He died in a car accident over the summer aged 19.

The boy’s mother, Kinga Bednarz, contacted the Cyprus Mail late Friday with a plea for help.

The box with her son Dennis’ ashes was in a bag in the family’s car which had been broken into at around 5pm on Friday.

The family is offering a reward of €200 for the return of the ashes.

Please contact Kinga with any information on Tel: 0046767642236

Anyone who can help may also contact Limassol police at 25-805700 or the Citizens’ Line 1460 or their nearest police station.


Staff Reporter

