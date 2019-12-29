December 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police urge public to be wary of hawkers and beggars over New Year’s

By Jean Christou00

Police on Sunday urged the public to be wary of approaches by strangers either begging or hawking items on the streets or at their doors over the New Year period, and to take mental notes of their appearance or their vehicles, if they show up in one.

“A characteristic of honest citizens is their trust in other people, even if they do not know them,” an announcement said. “As a result, they are easily the victims of fraud. Preventing being easily deceived simply requires being cautious with strangers.”

This applies not only to being approached in the street or at home but also to unknown NGOs, asking for financial help or making various claims both online or offline.

Another form of cheating the public involved selling small objects in return for financial aid by street vendors. There were also those who knock on doors where vulnerable elderly people reside, either for the purpose of selling objects or seeking financial assistance under false pretences, police said.

Door-to-door hawkers often use this method to scope out homes for possible burglaries.

“We urge everyone to be extremely careful and cautious when strangers try to persuade them to pay money on any pretext,” police added.

“In such a case, the public is encouraged to try to retain the characteristics of the perpetrators as well as the particulars of the vehicles they drive, such as registration number, vehicle brand, colour, etc., which helps identify suspects.”

Anyone who has such an experience they believe counts as suspicious is urged to contact their nearest police station or the citizens line 1460.


