December 29, 2019

Three injured in two separate accidents on same stretch of highway

A section of the Limassol-Nicosia highway in the direction of the capital was temporarily closed on Sunday afternoon after two separate accidents along the same stretch of road near Kofinou, CNA reported.

Three people have been hospitalised but no fatalities were reported.

According to the reports, around 4.20pm the first accident happened in the direction of Nicosia. A second similar accident occurred shortly afterwards on the same stretch toward the capital.

Police, firefighters and ambulances were called to both accidents and transported, in all, three men to hospital. Although the reports said they were conscious, they were taken to Nicosia general to determine whether they had internal injuries.

The traffic lane in the direction of Nicosia was temporarily closed at the points of the two accidents.


