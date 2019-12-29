December 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Troodos roads open only to 4x4s

By Staff Reporter00

Police said on Sunday the roads Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos, and Prodromos-Troodos were open only to 4X4s or those fitted with snow chains.

Drivers are urged to keep informed of the state of the road network prior to leaving home for the mountains.

Staff Reporter

