Appeal planned after ‘gang rape’ British woman found guilty of lying (Update 5)

A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus.

The 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on Monday. Her defence team plans to appeal the verdict.

She claimed she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in an Ayia Napa hotel on July 17 before making a retraction statement 10 days later.

The woman insisted in court that she was raped but had been pressured into changing her account by Cypriot police.

But she nodded her head slightly as she was found guilty, showing no other emotion until after judge Michalis Papathanasiou adjourned sentencing to January 7.

The judge said the teenager did not tell the truth and had tried to deceive the court with “convenient” and “evasive” statements.

“My conclusion is that the guilt of the accused has been proven beyond reasonable doubt,” the judge said in his verdict, describing her claims as inconsistent and adding that she had attempted to mislead the court.

He said she told investigators she made up the claims because she felt “ashamed” after finding out some of the Israelis had filmed her having sex on their mobile phones.

“The defendant gave police a false rape claim, while having full knowledge that this was a lie,” he said.

“During her testimony, the defendant did not make a good impression, she did not tell the truth, and tried to mislead the court.”

He added: “There was no rape, or violence, and police had carried out a thorough investigation making all necessary arrests.”

The judge said his decision was backed up by video evidence showing her having consensual sex.

“The reason why she initially gave false statements was because she realised that she was being recorded while she was having sexual intercourse and so she was placed in a difficult position and felt embarrassed.

“She then apologised saying she had made a mistake by filing a false statement.”

Defence lawyer Ritsa Pekri asked the judge to impose a suspended sentence, saying that the woman was under strong psychological pressure at the time.

The woman was a week into a working holiday the summer before she was due to start university when she alleged she was raped by the group of young Israeli men.

All 12 Israelis arrested over the alleged attack returned home after they were released.

The woman spent more than a month in prison before she was granted bail at the end of August and has not been allowed to leave the island.

She is still on bail and could face up to a year in jail and a 1,700 euro (£1,500) fine when she is sentenced.

The teenager was mobbed by photographers and camera operators as she left court with her mother.

Both wore white scarves around their faces depicting lips sewn together – brought by protesters from the Network Against Violence Against Women, who filled the court and demonstrated outside.

The teenager and her mother left the building as defence lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou told reporters that they plan to appeal against the verdict.

“The decision of the court is respected,” she said. “However, we respectfully disagree with it.

“We believe there have been many violations of the procedure and the rights of a fair trial of our client have been violated.

“We are planning to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, and if justice fails … we are planning to take our case to the European Court of Human Rights.”

Speaking outside court, protester Argentoula Ioannou from the Network Against Violence Against Women, said: “I think the verdict was wrong because it was decided on the wrong basis.

“That is why the judge demanded in the process of the trial that he didn’t want to hear anything of the rape.

“So, the allegations of the girl were completely excluded from this trial.”

She added: “We are here to show solidarity for the young lady who instead of being treated as a complainant for the rape that she suffered is here accused of public mischief.

“Unfortunately, we strongly believe that the rights of this young lady have been violated.”

The group Justice Abroad, which as been assisting the British woman and her family said in a statement the defence team would be appealing the decision to the Supreme Court of Cyprus and from there to the European Court of Human Rights if the teenager cannot receive justice in Cyprus before the Supreme Court.

Nir Yaslovitzh, a lawyer representing some of the Israelis arrested over the alleged rape, said: “I applaud the court’s decision to convict the girl.

“I hope the court will find it appropriate to aggravate the punishment imposed on the girl, who refuses to this day to take responsibility for the horrible act she’s done against the boys.”

Justice Abroad’s Michael Polak said: “Although the defence team is very disappointed with the decision of the court having put a lot of effort into the lengthy trial process and after bringing expert evidence before the court we are not surprised by the result given the frequent refusal during the trial of the judge to consider evidence which supported the fact that the teenager had been raped.”

He added: “Shutting down questioning from our Cypriot advocates and the production of evidence into the trial on a handful of occasions the judge stridently stated ‘this is not a rape case, I will not consider whether she was raped or not’. We have found it incredibly difficult to follow this logic given that an essential element of the offence is for there to be a ‘false statement concerning an imaginary offence’ and therefore, clearly if the teenager was raped, she cannot be guilty.”

He said this would form a ground of appeal before the Supreme Court of Cyprus along with a number of what he described as failings in the trial process which resulted in the teenager not receiving a fair trial before the district court as guaranteed by Cypriot law as well as both European Community Law and European Human Rights law.

Despite the setback today, the teenager who has spent over a month in prison and 6 months where she has been unable to leave Cyprus “is determined for justice to be done in her case as well as to help change the culture towards victims of sexual offences in Cyprus”.

The elongated trial and the fight to obtain justice for the teenager which will now proceed to appeal which requires funding. The teenager’s family continue to raise funds by the Go Fund Me page www.gofundme.com/f/Help-Teen-Victim-Get-Justice-In-Cyprus and wishes to thank all those from the United Kingdom, Israel, and the rest of the world who have contributed to the fundraising campaign at what is a difficult and unexpected time for them.



