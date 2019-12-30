December 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Burglars try to break into church by ramming it with stolen car

By Gina Agapiou0153

Burglars tried to break into a church in Limassol early on Monday by driving a stolen car at the locked door.

Unknown suspects rammed the car into the Karmiotissa church in Polemidia in an attempt to break in.

Failing to open the door, they set the car on fire and left the scene.

Police arrived at the church at 2.55am after the alarm was set off only to find the car in flames in the yard.

The door had suffered minor damages and the car was completely destroyed.

The owner of the car was identified and she reported to police the car had been stolen from her house a few hours prior the incident.

Police are guarding the scene.

 


