December 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Malicious damage caused to house in Tala

By Annette Chrysostomou060

Paphos police are investigating a case of malicious damage to a house in Tala.

A 21-year-old woman reported on Sunday that furniture and clothes at her parent’s home were damaged by spray.

She said her parents are currently abroad.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of a 39-year-old woman against whom an arrest warrant has been issued. Police are still searching for her.

The amount of damage will be calculated after the couple’s return from abroad.

 


