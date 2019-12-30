December 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man remanded for assault

By Staff Reporter00

A 21-year-old man suspected of stabbing and injuring another with a sharp object was remanded for eight days by the Paphos court on Monday.

Around 2.50pm on Sunday, an injured 21-year-old man was found on a road in Paphos.

He was taken to Paphos hospital where he underwent surgery for wounds to his stomach and right arm caused by a sharp object.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of the 21-year-old suspect and he was arrested.

The court on Monday heard that the motive behind the attack involved personal differences. The men had argued over the fact that the victim had given the suspect his mobile phone to repair but he failed to return it.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Wanted man

Staff Reporter

Dead pigs removed but authorities know who did it, Animal Party says

Annette Chrysostomou

Malicious damage caused to house in Tala

Annette Chrysostomou

Burglars try to break into church by ramming it with stolen car

Gina Agapiou

Veteran journalist Costas Yennaris dies of heart attack aged 73

Jean Christou

Two arrests after stolen ashes of teenager found

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign