Pompeo to reaffirm support for reunification efforts during visit on January 7

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be visiting Cyprus on January 7, his last stop on a tour of several countries, it was confirmed Monday.

In a press statement, the US State Department said Pompeo is scheduled to travel to Kiev, Ukraine; Minsk, Belarus; Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; Tashkent, Uzbekistan and Nicosia, Cyprus from January 3-7.

“..on January 7, the secretary will travel to Nicosia where he will meet with President Anastasiades and Foreign Minister Christodoulides to reaffirm the robust US-Republic of Cyprus relationship,” the statement read.

“While there, the secretary will also meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Akinci. The secretary will reaffirm to leaders of both communities continued US support for UN-facilitated Cypriot-led efforts to reunify Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation in line with UN Security Council resolutions.”

Earlier in the day, Pompeo posted on Twitter: “Excited to travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus in the new year to meet with counterparts and affirm US priorities across #Europe and South Central Asia.”

The Cyprus News Agency, citing sources in Washington, noted the agenda of Pompeo’s visit will revolve around US-Cyprus bilateral relations in light of the lifting of the arms embargo, the partnership pact on cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, plus the Cyprus issue.

Reports said a bilateral agreement is expected to be concluded in Nicosia, something that was discussed during Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides’ recent trip to the US capital.

The upcoming agreement is said to relate to a statement of intent signed between the two diplomats in late 2018 and reaffirmed on November 18 this year.

According to a statement by a US State Department spokesperson dated November 18, 2019, Pompeo and Christodoulides “welcomed the one-year anniversary of bilateral Statement of Intent to strengthen the security relationship, particularly in areas of shared interests in combating terrorism, enhancing maritime and border security, and promoting regional stability.”

The statement had added: “The secretary [Pompeo] reaffirmed the longstanding US policy on the right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop natural resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone and the continued US support to Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, for the benefit of all Cypriots.”

Pompeo’s visit will come days after the US Congress passed the ‘Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership’ bill applying to Cyprus and Greece.

Among others the bill mandates the compilation of a report scrutinising Turkey’s violations of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but also one detailing Russia’s influence in Cyprus.

Moreover, the chief US diplomat will be visiting the island just days after Cyprus, Greece, and Israel are set to sign an agreement for the construction of the EastMed pipeline, on January 2.

That agreement is seen as a response to a maritime deal between Turkey and Libya, which has ignored the rights of other countries in the region.

Reports said Pompeo will then fly back directly to the United States, where he is scheduled to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on January 8.



