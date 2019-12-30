December 30, 2019

Two arrests after stolen ashes of teenager found

By Annette Chrysostomou066
The box containing the ashes of the 19-year-old

Two people are expected to be taken to court on Monday after the box containing the ashes of a deceased teenager which was stolen on Friday was found on Sunday evening, just after his parents returned to their home in Sweden.

The wooden box was found on Sunday evening in an open area on the Limassol to Nicosia motorway near the Moni exit.

Police then arrested two people, a 35-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, in connection with the theft of the remains which were stolen at Governor’s Beach.

The woman is allegedly the person who rented a car the movements of which were recorded by a surveillance camera of a restaurant in the area where the theft occurred.

The man was arrested as he was a passenger in the vehicle and is suspected of being complicit in the crime.

Another man, 33, the driver of the rented car, is wanted by police.

According to police the woman has previously been involved in criminal activities.

After investigations are completed, the ashes will be handed over to the family in Sweden.

The Polish family, who live in Sweden, had brought their son’s ashes to Cyprus to scatter them in the sea. He died in a car accident over the summer aged 19.

The boy’s mother, Kinga Bednarz, contacted the Cyprus Mail late Friday with a plea for help.

The box with her son Dennis’ ashes was in a bag in the family’s car which had been broken into at around 5pm on Friday.

The family offered a reward of €200 for the return of the ashes.


