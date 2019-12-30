December 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Veteran journalist Costas Yennaris dies of heart attack aged 73

By Jean Christou00
Costas Yennaris

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday expressed condolences on the sudden death of “esteemed journalist and friend” Costas Yennaris.

According to CNA, Yennaris, 73, died of a heart attack on Sunday night around midnight while at home with his family.

The veteran journalist was a long-time correspondent for the Cybc specialising on the Cyprus issue.

He was taken to Nicosia General Hospital where his death was confirmed.

“Costas Yennaris had a special place in the family of Cypriot journalists,” the president said.

“His love for journalism and the country helped to raise the level of public discourse in our homeland. He was a wonderful father and a lovely family man. I offer my sincere condolences to his wife and children for their great loss.”

 


