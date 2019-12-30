Violation of personal data must not used by individuals to get away with illegal acts

Mention in the final two paragraphs of measures using current tech possibly being stymied by data privacy laws brings to mind various recent reports where ‘privacy’ or ‘violation of personal data’ have already been spuriously claimed as justification for inappropriate secrecy or as reason for sound evidence to be ruled inadmissible – or grounds for pretty much anything else that might allow the individuals concerned to get away with illegal acts. Privacy and data protection are well worth championing and fighting for – but are not supreme when law enforcement and public security needs are involved.
General Data Protection Regulation (2016/679) specifically exempts from its scope the collection and processing of personal data by competent authorities for law enforcement purposes. These purposes are defined as: ‘The prevention, investigation detection or prosecution of criminal offences or the execution of criminal penalties, including the safeguarding against and the prevention of threats to public security‘. For those purposes EU Directive 2016/680 applies and, in contrast to a Regulation which is EU-wide law by definition, the provisions of a Directive have to be transposed into the national law of each EU state individually. It’s no surprise that Cyprus hadn’t managed to do this by the May ’18 deadline but eventually did so with Law 44 (I) in March ’19.
I don’t have the Greek language skills to comprehend documents drafted using legal terminology and conventions but a data subject’s rights to object to, rectify, delete or limit data handling exist under GDPR but do not usually exist under each nation’s implementation of Directive 2016/680 (re. law enforcement) and I wouldn’t expect them to exist in the Cyprus law.
The balance between an individual’s right to privacy and society’s need for law enforcement and public security usually (and understandably) favours the latter. The cry now oft-heard in Cyprus that damning evidence ‘violates my privacy‘ seems to indicate that some/many individuals rate their personal wants and desires as more important than anything that may contribute to a healthy society – an unhealthy sign in itself. Let’s hope that the courts are not becoming as populist as the politicians and will maintain a balance so that the law will adequately support society’s justifiable needs.
BF