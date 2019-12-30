December 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wanted man

By Staff Reporter00
Christos Karakoutas

Police are seeking a 25-year-old man in connection with a case of extortion, stealing and uttering threats.

The wanted man was named as Christos Karakoutas. He is described as heavy set and of average height.

Anyone who can assist with locating him is asked to contact police headquarters at 22-808525, any police station or the citizens hotline at 1460.

 


Staff Reporter

