December 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Baker Tilly Cyprus release new edition of Tax Guide for 2020

By Press Release01

On Tuesday 31st of December 2019, Baker Tilly Cyprus released the new edition of its tax guide for 2020 on its website (https://www.bakertilly.com.cy/2019/12/31/cyprus-tax-facts-2020/).

The publication provides information on the Cyprus tax system, including some useful notes and tax data, based on applicable tax laws and practices.

Our tax team can help our clients develop an effective tax strategy that is consistent with their business goals.

The tax guide is currently available in English and Greek and will soon also be available in Russian.


Related posts

Leptos Estates has once again broken the barrier of 1000 exhibitions abroad

Press Release

PwC Cyprus: Gender Equality Employer Accreditation and New Policy on Maternity and Paternity Leave

Press Release

Pelagos Beachfront Residences – Modern Coastal Residences

Press Release

Biking to a sustainable Limassol?

Press Release

A really inspiring space (ARIS)

Press Release

Land units and plots across Cyprus for sale by GoGordian

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign