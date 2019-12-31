December 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Opinion

Better to share and be good neighbours and get on with life

By CM Reader's View00
TheTurkish drillship Fatih

Politicians are foolish!

Before the sin of greed (hydrocarbons), Greece and Turkey were a enjoying a healthy relationship to the point where visas where no longer needed for there peoples to visit.

Sea hydrocarbons belong to the planet, and should be shared with all countries in the region so everyone benefits and no one is excluded.

By excluding countries it creates division, that division then escalates, and at the end no one wins.

Better to share and be good neighbours and get on with life.

All countries concerned have made mistakes here. Time to end the division, shake hands and share things with all east of the med and move forward together as neighbours.

IW

2019 – Hook, jab and checkmate: Turkey sent Cyprus reeling over gas

 


Related posts

Our mindset is stuck in the era of Alexander the Great

CM Reader's View

Hypersonic missiles just deterrence hype

Gwynne Dyer

Our View: It’s been a bad year for the police

CM: Our View

Violation of personal data must not be used by individuals to get away with illegal acts

CM Reader's View

‘Gay Jesus’ movie is a politically-correct cop-out

CM Reader's View

Memories of ‘Old Cyprus’ and multi-ethnic London

Alper Ali Riza
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign