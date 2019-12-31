December 31, 2019

Christmas charity campaign helped over 850 families

By Nick Theodoulou

Over 850 families were helped through the ‘Adopt a Family for Christmas’ campaign, which ran for the sixth year, the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PVCC) announced on Tuesday.

Many people and organisations embraced this year’s campaign and offered food and festive goods to those in need, an announcement said.

As well as essential items being handed out, Christmas gifts were also given to vulnerable children and families via volunteer groups.

The PVCC said that Christmas cheer was spread to those in need through collaboration with district councils and volunteer boards.

They also thanked all the volunteers who supported the campaign and assisted in the collection, preparation and distribution of Christmas gifts.

 

 


