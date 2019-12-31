December 31, 2019

Family to arrive to collect son’s ashes

The box containing the ashes of the 19-year-old

By Nick Theodoulou

The family of the teenage boy whose ashes were stolen is due to arrive in Cyprus on Tuesday evening, according to the police.

The family, who are Polish but live in Sweden, is expected to pick up the teenager’s ashes on New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old arrested in connection with the case is expected to be brought before the Limassol district court later on Tuesday.

It is thought that he will plead guilty. He told investigators that he was the person who sent the mother a text message with information about the whereabouts of the ashes.

The incident has shocked people in Cyprus and others worldwide as headlines spread across the globe.

What was an ordinary petty crime quickly turned into a scandal as details emerged and the thieves inadvertently piled misery onto an already grieving family.

The box, which was stolen from a car on Governor’s beach on Friday, was found in an open area on the Limassol to Nicosia motorway near the Moni exit on Sunday evening.

The wooden box, engraved with the teen’s name – Dennis Bebnarz – was stolen from the family’s hire car while they ate in a restaurant. Dennis died in an accident in Cyprus five months ago.

Dennis’ mother, Kinga Bebnarz, said the thief called her in tears and apologised for the incident.

“There is a happy ending,” Mrs Bebnarz said. “We feel glad and relieved. Miracles happen!!!” she wrote.

The boy’s mother contacted the Cyprus Mail late Friday with a plea for help.

In the meantime, remands have been issued against a 35-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, in connection with the theft of the remains.

 


