December 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government says has full confidence in judiciary and courts

By Evie Andreou00
Protesters outside the court on Monday (Christos Theodorides)

The government has full confidence in the judiciary and the courts of the Republic and does not intervene in cases heard before them, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushios said on Tuesday in relation to the Ayia Napa rape case.

The statement comes after reactions to a Paralimni court ruling on Monday that found a 19-year-old British woman guilty of public mischief believed for lying about being gang raped by 12 Israeli tourists in Ayia Napa in July.

The Republic of Cyprus “has constitutionally regulated institutions and a separation of powers,” Koushios said in a written statement.

In this context, he said the government does not intervene in cases heard by the competent courts of the Republic of Cyprus, nor does it comment on positions or allegations raised in cases pending before the courts.

“The government has full confidence in the judiciary and the courts of the Republic of Cyprus, which should be strictly left to enforce the laws of the state and to administer justice,” he said.

On Monday, a spokesman for Britain’s Foreign Office said the UK government was “seriously concerned about the fair trial guarantees” in the “deeply distressing case” of the 19-year-old. The Foreign Office said it will be raising the issue with the Cypriot authorities.

The woman was convicted of a single count of public mischief by the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni after judge Michalis Papathanasiou said prosecutors had proved her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. She is to be sentenced on January 7 where she faces up to a year in jail and a €1,700 fine.

Her defence team said it is to appeal to the Supreme Court and will go all the way to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary.

The ruling stirred strong reactions and prompted the creation of a #BoycottCyprus hashtag on social media and a petition to drop all charges against the young woman.

 


Related posts

Family to arrive to collect son’s ashes

Nick Theodoulou

Five arrested for possessing flares and firecrackers

Nick Theodoulou

Police continue search for pensioner missing for 12 days

Annette Chrysostomou

Four remanded over drugs haul, one still sought (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Archaeologists to reassess locations of ancient sites after Troodos discovery

Annette Chrysostomou

Flyers critical of Nicosia armed patrols taken down

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign