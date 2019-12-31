December 31, 2019

Greek heavy rockers in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00

Live music venue DownTown Live has been busy this holiday season with countless performances and as the New Year rolls in more musicians are scheduled to make an appearance. Starting off the month, on January 2, are Greek heavy rockers Nightstalker.

NightStalker’s history starts from the early 90s when they contributed to the revival of 70s style rock together with bands like Kyuss, Sleep and Monster Magnet and they have earned a reputation due to their pure Rock ‘n Roll attitude and their constant live activity, being lauded with the highest praise and respect since their beginning.

Heavy sound, groovy rhythms, intense bass playing. All with a lot of catchy melodies and the power of the lead singer’s vocals are the secret of the music of Nightstalker. Raw rock ‘n roll simplicity, stunning riffs and electric haze are what have kept the band going for more than 20 years.

For heavy rock fans, this band needs no introduction as they are one of the island’s favourites. They are visiting once again to play some songs from their brand-new album Great Hallucinations and of course their all-time classic hymns.

But they won’t be alone. Sludge band Crash N’ Burn and the stoner rock scene’s new blood Stonus are also performing, presenting songs from their upcoming first album. The fiesta will start at 9pm. Until then, grab a presale ticket either from the venue, Magos Record Shop, Savino Live in Larnaca, Tapper and Autobahn.

 

Nightstalkers

Live performance by Greek heavy rock band along with Crash N’Burn and Stonus. January 2. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 9pm-12.30am. Presale tickets €15, at the door €18


