Our mindest is stuck in the era of Alexander the Great

It’s indeed good to see Koumoullis back in the fold after his absence. His contribution to the Cyprus Mail injects some valuable home truths into the intractable, running sore that is the accursed Cyprus problem. Having said that, the usual suspects who rubbish whatever he writes will doubtless advocate belligerency and the ‘long struggle’ against Johnny Turk. They’ll doubtless appear and pour scorn and general vilification on what he has to say as their mindset is stuck in the era of the Great Alexander when Macedon ruled supreme.
As for the Archbishop, the man is spiritually an utter disgrace to his supposed calling as his Christmas message was one of hatred, division and unachievable aims. His political rantings are not only irresponsible but promote bankrupt policies which haven’t a cat in hell’s chance of seeing the light of day. There are those who say that he has every right to voice an opinion. That’s as may be but even so he should restrict his public utterances.
Koumoullis is spot on when he describes him as ‘clueless’. He’s also an anachronism who needs to be slapped down by the the political establishment. It’s high time that a Henry VIII of England appeared to tell the leader of the Autocephalos Church of Cyprus where to get off and tell him to focus on his pastoral mission.
But the powers that be will do no such thing as they believe that the electoral flock will punish them for daring to chastize the Archbishop. The reality is somewhat different because if they did, by far the majority would cheer them on for putting him in his rightful place.
Ever since independence in 1960, the Greeks have put Cyprus in an impossible position. It’s high time that the Cypriots adopted more of a pragmatic foreign policy as displayed by their former masters, the British. They need to see things as they are and not as they dream them to be. Koumoullis has spelt out the facts in his piece vis-a-vis the size of the Turkish population. As for its armed forces, it’s the second largest in NATO after America.
Time to grow up, people, and confine myths to reading about Hercules and his twelve labours and Jason’s quest for the golden fleece. It’s therefore also time to put the Head of the Church in his box where he belongs – and keep him permanently in it.
Fr