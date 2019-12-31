December 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police continue search for pensioner missing for 12 days

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Twelve days after he went missing, police continue to search for 85-year-old Demetris Gregoriou in the area around the villages of Timi and Anarita in the Paphos region.

Gregoriou has been missing from his home since December 19 and since he disappeared an intensive search involving members of the police force, the civil defence, airport security and the game fund has been ongoing. A sniffer dog is also part of the search operation.

According to police, a woman from a Paphos village reported at 3.20pm on December 19 that her father-in-law had not been seen since 7.40am the same morning.

She said the elderly man, who reportedly suffers from health problems, used to take daily walks in the Eleoudia area of Anarita, between the villages of Timi and Anarita.

Twelve days ago he went for a walk as usual but did not return home.

When he left home, Gregoriou was wearing brown trousers and a blue sweater.

He is described as approximately 1.70m tall, with gray hair.

Police are asking anyone who has information about his whereabouts to contact Paphos police at 26-806021, any other police station or the citizens hotline at 1460.


Related posts

Four arrested with stash of cannabis

Annette Chrysostomou

Archaeologists to reassess locations of ancient sites after Troodos discovery

Annette Chrysostomou

Flyers critical of Nicosia armed patrols taken down

Evie Andreou

UK govt to question woman’s guilty verdict in Napa rape claim case, defence to appeal (Update 7)

Jean Christou

Cyprus records an increase in winter tourism

Annette Chrysostomou

Weather to improve as east left counting cost of storms and rain

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign