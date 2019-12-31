December 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspect arrested for trying to steal from law firm

By Gina Agapiou00

One of two suspects who attempted to steal €17,000 from a local law firm was arrested late on Monday on his arrival in Larnaca airport.

The 32-year-old man, who has acquired Cypriot citizenship, was arrested after 11pm on Monday by Limassol police when he arrived on the island.

Police are still looking for Seun Tunbosun Jokojeje, a 28-year-old student in Nicosia.

The suspects are wanted for forgery against a law firm in Limassol, which filed a complaint on October 23 after receiving a suspicious email.

The email requested the firm to deposit a sum of money they owed to a private company in two unfamiliar bank accounts.

Three invoices totaling €17,000 were pending for payment but the law firm suspected the sham and reported the matter to the police.

Officers identified the holders of the accounts and an arrest warrant was issued against them.

Anyone who has information on the second suspect should contact Limassol CID on 25 805057, their nearest police station or the citizen’s line on 1460.

 


Related posts

Government says has full confidence in judiciary and courts

Evie Andreou

Family to arrive to collect son’s ashes

Nick Theodoulou

Five arrested for possessing flares and firecrackers

Nick Theodoulou

Police continue search for pensioner missing for 12 days

Annette Chrysostomou

Four remanded over drugs haul, one still sought (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Archaeologists to reassess locations of ancient sites after Troodos discovery

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign