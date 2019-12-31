December 31, 2019

The story of Maria Callas as never told before

By Eleni Philippou00

Upcoming performance La Callas will tell the life story of the legendary Greek/American opera singer completely in her own words. The theatrical production, at ETHAL Limassol on January 12, reveals the essence of an extraordinary woman who rose from humble beginnings to become an international superstar and one of the greatest artists of all time.

“This was a woman who was hounded by reporters all over the world,” say the production organisers, “and defined by her relationship with the press. A demanding perfectionist, Maria Callas believed that two different women lived in her: Maria, the woman who yearned for a normal life; and Callas, the public figure and icon with a notable reputation as a tempestuous diva.” In an intimate revelation of the torrid love affair between Maria Callas and Aristotle Onassis, Paola Hadjilambri sets the stage to perform a Greek tragedy that recalls the tangled web of desire and deceit.

“The younger generation will learn who this legend was,” say organisers, “while the older generation will have a chance to remember La Callas!” The script is written is such a way that it allows the participation of the audience. They will be addressing questions to Maria Callas which they will be receiving at the door or will find on their seats.

Embodying the legend herself is Hadjilambri, who wrote and directed the performance. The show lasts for an hour and is primarily in Greek yet English supertitles will be on.

The performance represented Cyprus in the United Solo Festival of New York in the category of The Best Ten Shows in the World. On December 23 the show represented Cyprus at the International Theatre Festival in Israel.

 

La Callas

Performance by Paolo Hadjilambri on the life and work of Maria Callas. January 12. ETHAL, Limassol. 8pm.  €12

 


