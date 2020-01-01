January 1, 2020

Pen Friends II: A workshop for adults

The A.G. Leventis Gallery has proven to be more than just an exhibition space; its weekly workshops, lectures and presentations add to Nicosia’s cultural agenda and invite those other than the usual art lover.

Its educational children’s programme entertains youngsters often yet an upcoming workshop series this month is directed to adults.

Between 1860 and 1930 various groups of Belgian Artists expressed their need for freedom and expression through their works of art. The journal L’art modern refers to the new Le Salon Libre, an ‘open’ exhibition hall where everyone could express themselves without limitations. The A. G. Leventis Gallery is opening its own ‘salon’ of free expression where personal memory will be turned into creative letter writing.

A unique writing workshop is coming up, inviting adult friends of the A. G. Leventis Gallery to ‘speak’ with the artworks in the temporary exhibition Metamorphosis – Belgian Art 1860 – 1930 and then among themselves, by writing letters.

The workshop will take place across three dates, the first coming up on January 15, the second on January 22 and the last on January 29. To participate in the workshop, it is necessary to attend the first and second meeting. The workshop will be completed with a third meeting, where the anonymous letter writers will be revealed and the work discussed. At the end of the programme all participants will receive a diploma of participation.

Greek will be the language used and participants must pay a €20 fee to take part. This includes entrance to all three meetings and a coffee time at the Gallery’s café at the last session. There is limited availability so those interested are encouraged to call 22-668838 in advance.

 

Pen Friends II: A Memory of Freedom

Creative letter writing workshop for adults based on art. January 15, 22, 29. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. Tel: 22-668838. €20 for all three dates


