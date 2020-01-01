Rialto has eventful January planned

Limassol’s Rialto theatre is set to continue leading the way for the town’s cultural happenings and its January programme shows it. About a dozen performances are scheduled ranging from theatre to live music and screenings.
Opening the new season is a screening of the classic masterpiece Coppelia by the Royal Ballet. On January 3, Rialto’s theatre will fill with dancers on the screen moving to the music by the Royal Opera House Orchestra, conducted by Barry Wordswort. The screening starts at 7pm and tickets cost €10-15.
Another broadcast will follow on January 4 and 5 as Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu celebrates his 70th birthday and is holding a party looking back at his career highlights. 70 Years Young is André Rieu’s ultimate concert, featuring musical highlights chosen by the maestro himself from his illustrious career. This unique commemorative celebration will take audiences on an unbelievable journey around the world to André Rieu’s most amazing concert locations.
After the musical tour around the world, the next performance at Rialto is a psychological thriller by Robert Thomas, directed by Christos Yiangou; The Trap. The play pivots around a man who believes he has lost his wife, but everything shows he is in danger of losing his mind too. It will be on only for one night, January 7, at 8.30pm. Before then, you can catch it at Dionysos Theatre in Nicosia until January 5.
A bit later on in the month, well-known Cypriot singer Alexia will pay tribute to the great female Voices of American Jazz – Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Felicia Sanders, Anita O’Day, Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln and so on as she performs their lesser-known songs.
Their music choices provide a springboard into who they were, how they felt about everything transpiring around them in the world and in their personal life, and how their activism impacted on society. The Untold Story of Women in Jazz will also shed light on the untold story of Alexia herself over the span of her music career to date. Alexia is accompanied by a five-member orchestra of select musicians from the contemporary Cypriot jazz scene.
January at Rialto
Various performances of music, theatre and film. January 2020. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Tel: 25-343902