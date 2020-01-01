The continuation of the Greek Jazz Project

January 1, 2020

The local jazz scene has picked up significantly over the years with hundreds of performances, annual festivals and showcases. If you take a closer look, you’ll notice that almost all of the jazz performances, if not all, are in English with occasional Spanish and French songs. Which brings up a question; what about Greek Jazz? Does it exist?

Four musicians who make up the newly-formed band called the Greek Jazz Project are working on introducing what might be thought of as Greek Jazz. Appearing from the 40s until the 60s, this unique style of Greek music was led by composers such as Giannis Spartakos and Niki Yiakovlev and sung by the likes of Mary Lo and Zoi Kouroukli in addition to many others.

Greek Jazz consists of songs with Greek lyrics composed with interesting jazzy harmonies, melodies and rhythms, and played with a clear jazzy feel. The band is made up of vocalist Olga Ksanthopoulou, pianist Loukas Louka, bassist Stefanos Pontos and drummer Leonidas Pitziolis. After almost a two-month break, the band is back for a special performance at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Friday, January 3 for a tribute to Giannis Spartakos, the composer of many Greek jazz songs.

The evening will start at 9.30pm and will last approximately two hours. The Greek Jazz Project has performed at the venue before and in their quest to discover and share Greek jazz music, they are back for more.

 

