January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades meets Greek PM Mitsotakis

By Nick Theodoulou00

President Nicos Anastasiades met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Thursday morning ahead of a joint meeting with Israel’s PM when an agreement will be signed for the construction of the EastMed pipeline.

“Despite the rainy conditions, the weather is always warm when we welcome the president of Cyprus,” Mitsotakis said.

“We welcome Cyprus’ president, especially on such an important day, where Greece, Cyprus and Israel will sign a very important agreement on the EastMed – a crucial energy project. This is the result of energy cooperation, among many other things,” he said.

Referring to the EastMed pipeline, Anastasiades said “it is a historic event to sign a trilateral deal which sets the foundations for real engagement. There should be cooperation rather than rivalry in the Middle East, especially with regard to energy issues or anything that might connect the states of the region.”

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Energy George Lakkotrypis, Cyprus’ Ambassador to Greece Kyriakos Kenevezos and the Government Spokesman Kyriakos Kousios.

 


Related posts

Rape teen’s mother repeats call for boycotting the island

Evie Andreou

First baby of decade born three minutes into new year

Gina Agapiou

Remand for woman who damaged home

Annette Chrysostomou

Ashes of 19-year-old finally scattered

Annette Chrysostomou

Yellow weather warning as rain and snow grip the island (video)

Annette Chrysostomou

Pompeo postpones travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign