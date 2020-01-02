Ashes of 19-year-old finally scattered

The ashes of a 19-year-old teenager were finally scattered on Wednesday, days after they had been stolen from a car.

A box containing his ashes was stolen from a car on Governor’s beach on Friday, and was found in an open area on the Limassol to Nicosia motorway near the Moni exit on Sunday evening.

The wooden box, engraved with the teen’s name – Dennis Bebnarz – was stolen from the family’s hire car while they ate in a restaurant.

Dennis died in a road accident in Cyprus five months ago. The family had returned to the island to scatter his ashes in Limassol.

On Sunday morning, the Polish family living in Sweden went home without the ashes only to be informed the same evening that the box had been found.

They then returned to Cyprus and the box was handed over to the parents by Limassol CID chief Yiannis Soteriades on New Year’s Day.

They boarded a boat and scattered the ashes at sea in Limassol, as was Dennis’ wish.

His mother, Kinga Bebnarz, said the thief called her in tears and apologised for the incident.

She expressed relief over the result and thanked police for their actions.

“As for the perpetrator, I just want to ask for mercy. We do not want him to be judged because he stole the ashes, every man is entitled to a second chance and we know that what he did, he did because he has faced many difficulties in his life,” she said.

Police had arranged for the boat and accommodation for the family.

In the meantime, remands have been issued against a 35-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old man in connection with the theft of the remains.

The 33-year-old told investigators that he was the person who sent the mother a text message with information about the whereabouts of the ashes.

The incident has shocked people in Cyprus and others worldwide as headlines spread across the globe.



