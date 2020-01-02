January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drunk driver attacks police officer

By Evie Andreou00

A 54-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in Paphos for driving under the influence of alcohol and for swearing at and attacking a police officer and resisting arrest.

The man, who was stopped for a routine check, initially refused to take a breathalyser test which later showed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath whereas the permitted limit is 22μg.

When he was asked to take another breath test he reportedly reacted angrily. After being told he would be arrested he attacked and injured a police officer.

 


