January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

EastMed pipeline agreement to be signed in Athens

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Anastasiades is in Athens for the signing

An intergovernmental agreement for the construction of the EastMed natural gas pipeline is set to be signed on Thursday evening in Athens between Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

The agreement will be signed by Greece’s Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hadzidakis, Cyprus Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and their Israeli counterpart Yuval Steiniz, in the presence of Greek and Israeli Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Benjamin Netanyahu and President Nicos Anastasiades, at the Zappeion Hall in Athens.

Anastasiades will have a meeting on Thursday morning with Mitsotakis while in the afternoon he will meet Netanyahu.

At 6pm local time a trilateral meeting between the three leaders will take place, following which the agreement will be signed. Anastasiades, Mitsotakis and Netanyahu will then hold a press conference.

Earlier a trilateral meeting between the three countries’ ministers will take place.


