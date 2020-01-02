January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Erdogan says up to 250,000 people fleeing from Syria’s Idlib towards Turkey

By Reuters News Service00
Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Syria

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that up to 250,000 migrants were fleeing from the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib towards Turkey, adding that Ankara was trying to prevent them from crossing its border.

Turkey hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the largest refugee population in the world. It fears a new wave from Idlib, where up to 3 million Syrians live in the last rebel-held swathe of territory, after Russian and Syrian government forces last month intensified their bombardment of targets in the region.

“Right now, 200,000 to 250,000 migrants are moving towards our borders. We are trying to prevent them with some measures, but it’s not easy. It’s difficult, they are humans too,” Erdogan told a conference in Ankara.


Related posts

Flood death toll rises in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

Reuters News Service

Australian authorities steer mass evacuation as wildfires raze holiday towns

Reuters News Service

Fire at German zoo kills dozens of animals in monkey house

Reuters News Service

Rock-throwing Iraqi militias quit U.S. embassy after protests, embassy suspends all operations

Reuters News Service

Twelve dead, several missing as Australia counts the cost of devastating bushfires

Reuters News Service

World rings in the new year amid wildfires, protests

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign