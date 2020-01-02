January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Fifth suspect remanded after cannabis stash intercepted

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A fifth suspect, a 32-year-old man from Xylophagou, was arrested and remanded for two days on Thursday in connection with the possession of nearly 3.5 kilos of cannabis and a large sum of money.

So far, 30 people have been questioned and DNA evidence has been collected to shed more light on the incident.

Another four suspects were remanded for eight days on Tuesday.

Shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, members of the anti-drug squad observed a 29-year-old and a 20-year-old picking up a nylon bag and mounting a motorbike parked on a rural road in the Rizoelia – Kalo Chorio area in Larnaca.

Two cars were also at the scene, in one of which sat two men aged 36 and 41.

After they picked up the bag, the 20-year-old left on the motorbike and the 29-year-old in one of the cars.

At that moment, the police officers stopped them and the two other men who tried to escape in the car.

When they were searched, the 20-year-old was found to be in possession of a bag containing 3.393 kilos of cannabis while the 29-year-old had €27,000 on him.

In addition, the 20-year-old had €955 and a small amount of cocaine.


Related posts

Drunk driver attacks police officer

Evie Andreou

Anastasiades meets Greek PM Mitsotakis

Nick Theodoulou

Rape teen’s mother repeats call for boycotting the island

Evie Andreou

First baby of decade born three minutes into new year

Gina Agapiou

Remand for woman who damaged home

Annette Chrysostomou

Ashes of 19-year-old finally scattered

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign