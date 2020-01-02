January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First baby of decade born three minutes into new year

By Gina Agapiou00

The first baby of the decade was born three minutes after midnight on January 1 in Limassol.

Victoria was born 17 days earlier than expected by caesarian section in a private clinic in Limassol only three minutes in the new year. She is healthy and weighs 2 kilos and 400 grammes.

Her mother, Chryso told media “She is the best present, we are very happy.”

Her personal doctor, Andreas Pantazis said the birth was scheduled for mid-January but he received a call around 11.30pm informing him his patient was having contractions.

“We had some minor complications but we managed to overcome them… We came, we got prepared and the caesarian took place a few minutes after 12am. That’s why we called the baby Victoria, for the new year.”

The name Victoria comes from Latin, meaning victory and the name day is celebrated on January 1.

 


