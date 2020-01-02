January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca bus company workers to go on indefinite strike

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Workers at Larnaca’s Zenon bus company will start an indefinite strike on Wednesday, workers unions announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the unions said they are going on strike because their December salaries have not yet been paid.

“According to the law, every employer is obliged to pay the salaries of employees at the end of each month,” the unions said. “At the same time, the employer has cut various employee funds from April 2019.”

At the same time, the trade unions appealed to the transport and labour ministries to intervene and resolve the wage problems permanently.

“Employees have shown tremendous patience and understanding over the years regarding the problems with the company’s fleet, multiple mechanical problems and they have been working in difficult weather conditions, namely in buses without heating in winter and without air-conditioning in summer. The only thing they expected from the company was to pay them their salary but that is being questioned every month.”

The island’s four public transport companies, Larnaca’s Zenon, Nicosia’s Osel, Limassol’s Emel, and Paphos bus company Osypa have been staging strikes on and off since late last year over non-payment of wages on time, and their demands to have benefits that were cut during the 2013 financial crisis restored.

The unions have repeatedly said they are not being paid as a result of financial disagreements between their employers and the government and workers should not be used to resolve the disputes.

They also called on the transport and labour ministry to attempt to resolve the problems once and for all.


Related posts

EastMed pipeline decisions political, not financial says Akinci

Evie Andreou

Cypriots in 7th place in EU when it comes to eating out

Annette Chrysostomou

Fifth suspect remanded after cannabis stash intercepted

Annette Chrysostomou

Drunk driver attacks police officer

Evie Andreou

Anastasiades meets Greek PM Mitsotakis

Nick Theodoulou

Rape teen’s mother repeats call for boycotting the island (updated)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign