January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man, 30, arrested as suspect in Dherynia assault

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a fight involving three people in Dherynia during which another person was injured.

According to police, at around 1.50am, a 30-year-old man had a heated argument with a 31-year-old woman with whom he lives in Dherynia during which the man allegedly pulled the woman’s hair and hit her.

The woman reportedly left the apartment terrified while the man called her and threatened to kill her if she returned to the apartment.

The woman then called her cousin, a man who lives in the same flat but was not at home during the argument.

Both the woman and her 30-year-old cousin went to the apartment to calm down the man, however, they reported that at around 2.20am, he grabbed two kitchen knives and shouted at the woman, threatening to kill her.

The cousin moved towards him to protect the woman, whereupon the attacker stabbed him several times, causing multiple injuries, police said.

The injured man went to Famagusta general hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his face, neck and back. After his wounds were stitched he was discharged.

Doctors also examined the woman and found she had some scratches on her arm.

The 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, causing bodily harm and uttering threats.


Related posts

Larnaca bus company workers to go on indefinite strike

Annette Chrysostomou

EastMed pipeline decisions political, not financial says Akinci

Evie Andreou

Cypriots in 7th place in EU when it comes to eating out

Annette Chrysostomou

Fifth suspect remanded after cannabis stash intercepted

Annette Chrysostomou

Drunk driver attacks police officer

Evie Andreou

Anastasiades meets Greek PM Mitsotakis

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign