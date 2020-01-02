January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man, 60, dies from apparent heart attack while driving

By Staff Reporter00

A 60-year-old man died on Thursday, apparently from a heart attack, while driving in the village of Chlorakas in Paphos.

The incident occurred around 3pm. According to the police, at one point the driver lost consciousness and his vehicle veered off the road, eventually coming to a stop.

No one else was on board.

Passersby alerted the authorities. The man was rushed by ambulance to Paphos general hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A post-mortem will take place on Friday to determine the precise cause of death.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

‘Historic’ deal signed in Athens for EastMed pipeline

Staff Reporter

UK media blitz over verdict against British teen

Staff Reporter

Pensioner reported missing has been found (Updated)

Gina Agapiou

Three suspects in homeless fraud scandal referred to trial

Evie Andreou

Man, 30, arrested as suspect in Dherynia assault

Annette Chrysostomou

Larnaca bus company workers to go on indefinite strike

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign